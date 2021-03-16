Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after jail sentence for fraud

Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic has resigned after being sentenced to four years and eight months in jail for a multi-million euro fraud involving Luka Modric’s move to Real Madrid and other player transfers.

The Croatian champions announced Mamic’s departure late Monday as the club prepare to face Tottenham in Thursday’s Europa League last 16 return leg.

Spurs lead 2-0 after last week’s first leg in London. Mamic’s exit came after the Supreme Court upheld a 2018 ruling by a local tribunal but reduced his initial prison sentence by three months.

“Although I do not feel guilty, as I said earlier if the verdict becomes final I will accept it and quit as Dinamo coach and sports director,” Mamic said in a statement.

Assistant coach Damir Krznar will replace Mamic as both manager and sports director.

In 2018, Mamic, his brother and former Dinamo Zagreb boss Zdravko Mamic, a former club director and a tax inspector were all found guilty of graft which, according to the indictment, cost Dinamo more than 15 million Euros ($18 million) and the state 1.

The cash was embezzled through fictitious deals related to player transfers, notably two international stars — Real Madrid midfielder Modric and defender Dejan Lovren.—APP