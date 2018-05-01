Din Gardens Chiniot inaugurated

Chiniot

“Modern residential projects should also be available in small cities of Pakistan and Din Group has started this work from Chiniot”, this was said by renowned businessman and philanthropist S.M Munir; Chairman Din Group of Industries while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Din Gardens Chiniot.

He said that state of the art residential societies are mostly situated in the big cities; however, Din Properties Limited (DPL) took the initiative of providing modern residential facilities in small cities and town of the country.

Din Gardens Chiniot is the first project of its series. Its main objective is to provide high standard residence on comparatively low price. Addressing on the occasion S.M Imran; CEO DPL said that Din Gardens is the first housing society of its kind that has most modern facilities like community centre, lush green parks, wide carpeted roads, underground electrification, theme park, sewerage system, gas supply, 24/7 secured gated community, hospital, shopping malls, international standard school system and many more. He further said that there are 5,7, 10 Marla and 1 Kanal residential plots and 4 and 8 Marla commercial plots that can be easily purchased by only 20% down payment with 3 years easy installment plan.

A two day family gala was also held on the occasion of inauguration of Din Gardens Chiniot which included activities like fun games, fire show, lucky draws magic show and many others. Food stalls were also set up at the gala while children enjoyed various rides installed at the kids’ play area. Families especially young boys and girls remained busy in taking selfies at the selfie booths. Various gifts were also distributed among the winners of lucky draws.—PR