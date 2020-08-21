Dilip’s brother Aslam Khan dies

Web Desk

Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan dies of the Coronavirus in Mumbai Veteran Bollywood actor. He passed away early on Friday morning in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Dilip’s two brothers Aslam and Ehsaan Khan were hospitalized on August 16 after they were disganozed Coronavirus positive. According to Indian media, Aslam Khan died early on Friday morning. Apart from coronavirus, the deceased had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. According to Indian media reports, Ehsan was 90 years old while Aslam is a few years younger. The two brothers were seeking treatment for coronavirus at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. The condition of Ehsaan Khan is also said to be critical.