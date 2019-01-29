Dilapidation of roads

Khairpur (Mirs) was once the beautifully designed State of Sindh, which came into existence in 1898 when Talpurs defeated Kahlora regime in the battle of Halani. The area enjoyed prominent place across the country because of its highly rich background like having historical buildings like Faiz Mahal and different, but productive crops. Unfortunately, once princely state, its shape has been changed to worse which really doesn’t deserve to be tolerated, as most of the roads and colonies have become the house of garbage and dust.

Concerned authorities should awake from deep slumber and think about the welfare of this city which is otherwise highly rich in terms of natural resources.

NAVEED ABBAS MAITLO

Khairpur Mirs

Share on: WhatsApp