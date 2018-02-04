Dilapidated van stops need urgent attention

The capital’s citizens on Monday expressed their concern over the miserable condition of passengers van stops and demanded their urgent overhauling from Capital Development Authority (CDA). The waiting sheds constructed by Civic Authority a long time ago to facilitate passengers are in dilapidated condition and require urgent attention to make the facility practical.

Anwar Aftab at Abpara stop, while taking to APP while appreciating the facility a blessing in all weather extremes called for their maintenance and cleanliness by the CDA’s relevant departments.

A lady passenger, requesting not to be named, said they were happy when the facility was established as they were able to wait a van with ease while sitting. She however complained the space must be customized for dedicated portion for female travelers.

Another female Mrs. Imtiaz was concerned about non-availability of electricity, making them to wait under streetlights along road to night.

Zahoor Ahmed a passenger waiting a van at T&T Stop said some sheds were being used by drug addicts due to their deteriorating condition. He asked for their cleanliness so that proper usage of facility could be ensured.—APP

