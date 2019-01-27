Dilapidated streets roads

Almost decade ago, street roads of majority areas of Karachi were carpeted in the government of President Pervaiz Musharraf when Mayor of the city was Mustafa Kamal. Since then street roads of Karachi could not be carpeted which are now in appalling condition of some areas and needs due attention of concerned authorities for new carpeting. Present Government has, no doubt, carpeted some main roads of Karachi like University road and Shahra-e-Faisal but has ignored carpeting of street roads.

Condition of dilapidated street roads becomes more horrible when sewerage filth overflows due to choked sewerage lines of some areas like New Karachi, Surjani Town, Orangi Town, Korangi, Malir and North Karachi and passersby as well as residents of the area find it hard to move. Concerned authorities should look into this matter and carpet the roads as soon as possible. Moreover, after every five years new carpeting should be ensured.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

