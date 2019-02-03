Dilapidated state of parks speaks volumes about MCI’s apathy

Most of the public parks in the Federal Capital are in a state of dilapidation due to the apathy of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI), which has left the once lush green fields at the vagaries of weather without carrying out any maintenance work.

There were more than 180 parks in different sectors, which were being ruined with passage of time because of the negligence of civic body, Raja Muhammad Khalid, a resident of Sector G-9, said while talking to APP.

He said there were no arrangements in place by the MCI for the maintenance of the parks. As no guards had been deputed at the parks, which were now used by the youth to play football, cricket and other games there and in the process further added to their dilapidation, he added.

Raja Khalid said once the parks were visited by families due to walking tracks and kids play areas, but all such things had now vanished. Moreover, presence of youngsters in sizeable number also scared them away from the parks, he added.

He said as most of the playgrounds in the city were dusty with no grass, while parks in many sectors, including G-9, G-8, F-11 and F-8, were in the ruins with broken benches, lights, swings and walking tracks.

He urged the MCI high-ups to realize their responsibility and pay attention to the playgrounds and public parks, so that the residents of the capital could have some recreation there taking out time from their busy schedule.

He, however, expressed his pessimism that it would a difficult task for the MCI as the Fatima Jinnah Park, commonly known as F- 9 Park, which was in pathetic condition, spokes volumes about the negligence of the civic body.

According to an MCI official, the corporation had some 1,200 technical and non-technical staff for the maintenance and cleanliness of the parks, but majority of them showed dereliction in their duties.

He said the Capital Development Authority was responsible for the maintenance of parks, however, with the establishment of MCI, that responsibility was shifted to it. But it was unable to do the job due to lack of funds, he added.

He said Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz during his recent visit to the F-9 Park had expressed displeasure over the accumulation of sewerage water in its certain area, besides wild bushes and grass on both sides of the walking tracks.

He had convened a meeting of the MCI on Tuesday to address the issue of parks maintenance, the official said.—APP

