Dilapidated roads

Dear Editor! I will be grateful for publication of this letter of mine through which I wish to highlight the devastating condition of roads in Karachi, mainly due to the construction of Green Line. This may be the most revolutionary step taken towards the betterment of transportation system, but it has damaged almost every other main road and the main highway as well.

Due to the construction sites, most roads are closed and the citizens are forced to take alternative routes which aggravate the traffic situation on roads. The people are mostly getting late to their duties as they are sure to get stuck in excessive traffic. The most to suffer because of this condition are the bike people who cannot afford expensive vehicles, rather cars so they have to settle for bikes. But due to the broken roads they get caught up in severe accidents.

Moreover, the officials have started the project all over the city at the same time. This is the reason for constant traffic jams as well as there is no law enforcement officers, none whatsoever. Everyone does what as one pleases and everyone roams freely on roads without discipline.”

KIRAN ALI

Karachi

