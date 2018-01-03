Dilapidated road to Gorakh

Gorakh Hill Station is a tourism place and highest peak of Sindh in district Dadu. This place is visited by the tourists from across the country. On account of lack of facilities, tourists have to undergo a lot of inconvenience. The biggest problem in this recreational place is the poor condition of the road. Only 4×4 vehicles can ply on this road. There is a steep and curved point on this road called as Khawar Lak.

This point is very much dangerous because the road is uneven and there are hills alongside the road while on the other there is a deep trench. It is very much difficult for the drivers to control their vehicles at this point. Many times tourists have met accidents on this road. Recently, on 25 December, some tourists of Karachi met a fatal accident which claimed the life of one tourist and left others severely injured.

Concerned authorities have been recalled time and again about the poor condition of the road and other missing facilities but all in vain. It is beyond understanding that where the allotted funds of Gorakh Hill Station are being spent? CM Sindh, NAB and anti-corruption authorities are requested to take notice of the embezzlement and misuse of the funds earmarked for the Station.

RIAZ AHMED

Dadu

