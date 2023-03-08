‘Dil Ye Pukare Aja’ sensational girl again trolled for wearing the same dress repeatedly

When anything goes viral online, internet sensations rule the media, and Ayesha Mano, aka the Dil Ye Pukare Aaja girl, is the most recent to do so. When a video of her dancing at her friend’s wedding went viral on TikTok and then took over all social media platforms, she became an instant sensation.

She gained popularity because of her dancing to the song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. Since then, she has landed numerous modelling jobs and has even been on Good Morning Pakistan.

Ayesha just appeared in Badal Se Gaye, her debut music video, and she donned the same outfit as she did in Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. She also wore it to Nida Yasir’s performance. Ayesha was spotted styling herself the same way she did for her friend’s wedding, which ultimately caused her to become popular online.

The fact that Ayesha Mano is still wearing the same dress and whether or not she has any other clothing caught the attention of the internet.