‘Dil Ke Chor’ – Hania Aamir, Momin Saqib pair up for first time in telefilm

KARACHI – Pakistan stars Hania Aamir and Momin Saqib have teamed up for Shazia Wajahat’s directorial debut, Dil Ke Chor, a telefilm to be released this Eid.

This is for the first time that the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star and Saqib, who got famous after his hilarious video about Pakistan and England cricket match went viral on social media, are pairing up for a TV project.

Besides Aamir and Saqib, the upcoming telefilm also features Rubina Ashraf and Hina Dilpazeer.

On April 26, Shazia Wajahat dropped a hint about the telefilm but she did not reveal the name of the project.

While sharing the pictures with Hania and Momin Saqib, he captioned: “Something exciting coming soon”.

