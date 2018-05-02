Dignity of workers

AS elsewhere in the world, the Labour Day was observed across the country yesterday with seminars and rallies held to pay tributes to the sacrifices and services rendered by the working class for the socio-economic uplift and development. Problems faced by the working class were also highlighted in these events but the regrettable part is that the day passed just like previous years without any worthwhile activity on part of relevant departments to listen to and address their plight.

It is true that the Labour Day provides an opportunity to the working class to raise their genuine concerns and rights but at the same time we understand by merely marking the day cannot automatically solve their problems until and unless sustained effort is launched on part of labour unions to push the federal and provincial governments to implement and enforce the labour related laws which envisage many rights for them and foremost amongst them is job security. However over the last many years, contrary to those laws, ad-hocism has become a permanent feature even in the public sector departments. It was in the PPP era that the contractual staff was regularised but since then hundreds of people have been inducted in public sector departments on contract basis but they are still awaiting their regularisation so that they could also get the benefits such as health facilities and house hiring available to permanent staff. The situation in private sector and those working in mills and factories is far worse where the workers are exploited to the maximum. Despite long working hours in pathetic conditions, they are not given their due salary in time. Though this year the government has not increased the minimum wage in the budget, the one announced last year is yet to be implemented in many organisations. So the exploitation of poor workers is going unabated. They are as much depressed and weak as they were ever before. It is really time for federal and provincial governments to fulfil their obligations and strictly ensure implementation of labour laws so that the workers could also live a dignified and honourable life.

