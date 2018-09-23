Dignitaries condole Gulzar Abbasi’s death

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Thousands of people from Hazara division and its neighboring areas turned out to Nammal, to participate in to the funeral prayer of Sardar Gulzar Abbasi, Pakistan People’s Party founder leader and companion of late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Former PPP MPA Sardar Ghazanfar Gulzar Abbasi was expired because of cardiac arrest the other day at his ancestral village Nammal. He was rushed to Muzaffarabad Hospital but he could not recover.

The Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, President PPP-SB KP Saleem Shah, PML-N Secretary General Pakistan and former governor KP Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, PML-N Secretary General KP and MNA Abbottabad Murtaza Javed Abbasi, former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Yaqoob, PTI central leader Ali Asghar Khan and other prominent personalities offered his funeral prayer which was also attended by a large number of people as well as PPP’s workers together with various other political parties including the PML-N and PTI, JI and Muslim conference of AJK.

