Digitized textbooks for primary grades launched

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas inaugurated the launch ceremony of digitized textbooks for primary grades four and five in a ceremony, which held at Arfa Karim Tower here Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Murad Raas said that this project is in line with the 100-day agenda of the Punjab government and we are fully committed to develop the province as a hub of technology and education in the south Asia.

This project is an important step towards digital revolution in education sector as now students will be able to study well by using this facility free of cost. It has been observed that some students face difficulty in understanding their lessons because of various reasons in schools. It is expected that digital textbooks will help the students to better understand their educational concepts and theories.

Various tutorials lessons and videos have been provided to help the students to better understand different subjects, he said. He said that an android application has also been launched so that students could access this facility through their mobile phones.

Punjab government has bridged the divide between the poor and the rich students through this useful intervention and now students will be able to improve the intellectual ken.

This facility is not limited to the province of Punjab but students from the whole of the country will be the equal beneficiaries. He said that promotion of useful technology for the promotion of education is a priority agenda so that objective of quality education could be achieved. On the occasion, he also announced to give a laptop to Hafiz Muhammad Haris a student of government center model school, lower mall who secured third position in Lahore board.

Provincial Minister also listened to various problems of the teachers and issued on the spot instructions. Special Secretary Schools Ghulam Fareed, Chairman PITB Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani and Chairman PCTB Muhammad Akram also addressed the function.

Certificates and shields were also distributed among the project team members.

Share on: WhatsApp