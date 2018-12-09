Digitization of FIRs in full swing in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The digitization of First Information Report (FIRs) is in full swing and so far 1,54,458 FIRs have been computerized throughout the province during the current year. Said KP Police spokesman. It merits mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has prepared a central data base for the record of all police stations FIRs. Direct access to the FIR is via data of a concerned person i.e CNIC mobile phone and house address.

According to detail Peshawar district police showed excellence performance during the current year by digitizing 28,520 FIRs followed by Mardan of 18,185 FIRs, Charsadda 7,525, Nowshera 4,484, Swabi 6,699, Swat 14,608 Buner 9,324, Shangla 3,638, Dir Lower 6,808, Dir Upper 2,760, Chitral 3,073, Abbottabad 7,478, Haripur 4,731, Mansehra 4,581, Battagram 582, Kohistan Lower 432, Kohistan Upper 503, Torghar 156, Kohat 6,882, Hangu 2,687.

