Digitalizing mid-size business economy in Pakistan

Naseem Javed

THE perception of a new Pakistan, heralding the winds of change, is perhaps incomplete without assessing avenues that lead to economic prosperity. Pivotal to this notion of Naya Pakistan is realizing the key to unlocking the country’s true potential while strengthening its image globally by adopting emerging trends and new technologies. As transformative policies and reforms are being discussed, the significance of digitalization of mid-size businesses and national trade bodies must not go amiss.

Digitalization refers to the improvement of business operations, business models, business processes and activities by leveraging digital technologies to increase efficiency and productivity. With the overflow of free technologies in today’s world, the big question is “how long will it take for mid-size enterprises to take this fast-forward trajectory?”

Change will occur when business owners and entrepreneurs truly internalize the digitization processes. Leadership at all levels must demonstrate an acute understanding of ‘digital functionalities, digital footprints and Technocalamity’ regarded as the tsunamis of free technologies that are swiping off the old models around the world. In the absence of special skills to connect with multi-billion users around the world’, enterprises and trade bodies are meant to lose their grip.

It seems that a vast majority of local businesses is under a digital illusion of some sort. Digital power does not come by owning a certain domain. In particular, a website on its own does not make one a digital master. The name of a domain has a great impact on the success of a business. Often times, domain names are forgetful concoctions, difficult to pronounce or remember. The webpages comprise of messages and pictures that are not remotely linked or have withered over decades. With a majority of business sites plagued by such issues as wrong emails, broken links, and outdated information, the digitization of mid-size businesses is a critical issue.

But how long does it take for an enterprise to address these problems and bring the digital pieces onto a global, high speed platform? Should it take hours, days or weeks? Does this mean that Pakistan’s mid-size business economy could magically transform into, bright, shiny digital access? The current technologies achieve all that at bullet-speed so long as business leaders of this age are ready to execute with such global age rhythms.

Though most organizations are fully swamped with super expensive production and accounting related digital controls, only less than 5% of the organizations have any mobilization of front-end digital presence and image supremacy frameworks in place to thrive in the global world. Expothon, a Canadian think-tank has already tabled free digital platforms centered on ‘national mobilization of entrepreneurialism’ that can be customized for chambers and major national trade associations to provide a major boost to the nation’s exportability.

In order to open the doors to digital mobilization, the first step has to be bold and authoritative audits carried out under a rigorous deadline. Digitalization requires speed and instantaneous actions made possible with calculated executions to create national solutions. This should be followed by clarification, identification and classification business models aimed to create a sharp trajectory for increased efficiency. Observation is vital in this digital transformation. The question to ask is how well-aware are we of the current market trends? How well do we know the speed with which our competitors function? This phenomenon can then be termed as a tactical combative battlefield formation.

The local business community comprising business leaders, entrepreneurs and thought leaders of the current day and age must come together to explore ways under digitalization that will simulate quadrupled exports and will encourage innovative excellence of mid-size enterprises of the nation. If not for an entirely new Pakistan, digitalizing mid-size businesses and thus increasing businesses’ productivity will definitely put Pakistan on the route to betterment and prosperity.

—The writer is Chairman, Expothon Worldwide.

