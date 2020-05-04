Digital revolution expected after Covid-19: Masood

Mubashar Naqvi

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said a digital revolution in the healthcare system, economic planning, education, business and governance is expected in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir after the containment of coronavirus as the pandemic has highlighted the importance of data-based government steps.

He said this while addressing a videoconference on ‘on Digital AJK under Sustainable Developing Goals during and after the Coronavirus pandemic.’ here on Sunday. The videoconference was organized by ‘Digital Pakistan.’

The AJK president said that the Sustainable Development Goals have assumed primacy in the aftermath of Covid 19, especially those related to health, poverty, hunger, livelihoods, water and sanitation and energy. Another cluster that is directly relevant comprises reducing inequalities and climate action.

‘Digital technology played a key role in tracing coronavirus patients and their testing, and we also had been able to establish three digitized testing centres in Azad Kashmir,’ he added. ‘Our first priority in AJK was to diagnose and trace potential coronavirus patients. For testing and contact tracing, digital technology was crucial. Three testing centres that we established in AJK, were enabled digitally’, Masood Khan said.

But it is in the realm of Track and Traces that the IT Alert Control Room was most helpful in identifying corona patients, Khan said and added that the information technology department had also prepared a software app ‘Covid-19 MISAJK’ which proved helpful in collecting data of patients and monitor activities at the quarantine centres.

He said that the latest digital data about Corona update is shared via the Internet and on WhatsApp.