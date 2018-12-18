Digital Pakistan Summit held

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Whale Cloud Technology in collaboration with Ministry of IT organized Pakistan’s first digital summit. The summit successfully brought together hundreds of top Minds in the country to accelerate tech, innovation and economic development within the country. The aim is to turn Pakistan into the world’s next major digital innovation hub by 2030. With speakers’ form china and Pakistan and over 250 guests “Cloud Now – Digital Pakistan Summit The summit also generated tangible immediate impact driven items for both public and private sector and sparked major initiatives within the country. “Digital Pakistan is no more a dream, it will become a reality soon” (Ben Zhou International CEO Whale Cloud) “With a major investment plans we will not only contribute towards Pakistan’s economy but will also help in creating jobs in vertical horizontally” (Davy Chen President Whale Cloud South East Asia) Professor Wu (Institute of Science & Technology from Jian gnan University China), Rita Liu,(Senior Analyst HIS Markit), Gary Lee (Director Innovative Business Research Ali Baba), Kevin Xu (Senior Advisor, National Smart City Joint Lab CSUS, MOHURD China, Mr. Ben Zhou (International CEO Whale Cloud Technology, Davy Chen (President Whale Cloud South East Asia), Nasir Naqvi (ED NITB), Zohair Khaliq (Member PM IT Task Force), Nadeem Malik (Member PM IT Task Force), Azhar Rizvi (Advisor to Govt of Sindh), Faisal Iqbal (DG NITB) and Omar J Gillani (Regional Director South East Asia ENCLUDE) were amongst the most prominent speakers at the summit. “We are committed to help individuals, businesses and our government to develop their full potential using digital technologies and to reach the value and benefits of the digital lifestyle” Junaid Shaheen

