Digital Marketing Ibex Global, Jubilee Insurance sign agreement

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Digital Marketing, Jubilee Insurance and Ibex has (A-TRG company) has signed agreement. According to details DM, Jubilee General Insurance will provide services and facilities to Digital Marketing and both the organizations has signed agreement on this matter.

During the Agreement signing ceremony in which Jubilee Insurance Managing Director & Chief Executive Tahir Ahmed, Ibex Global Managing Director Nadeem Elahi and others participated, On the occasion Tahir Ahmed said that the insurance clients will benefit from the latest innovative systems and Ibex Global Digital Marketing will provide extensive facilities to the Citizens and this will help to understand the concept of Insurance, which is very necessary. As per European concept about the Insurance phenomenon, In Pakistan peoples are less qualified and does not understand the benefit / advantage of the Insurance as compare to Europe, As such Jubilee Insurance will brings forward all its resources to the benefit of the peoples of Pakistan.