Digital is future of job market | By Dr Zia Ahmed

Digital is future of job market

THERE has been a loud cry of the unemployment and the consequent socio-political issues, but no one is realizing the real threat that is about to cause even more job losses and so unemployment.

Although there are other factors like, inflation, epidemics, poor management of economy and resources but the real cause the lack of commitment and unpreparedness for the shift of the jobs that is going to take place.

Although some people also believe the poor utilization of the human capital in the developing and poor countries like Pakistan that is rapidly spreading frustration among the youth because they find nothing to practise.

All this may be addressed but unless we address and get prepared for the real issue, we may not be able to turn the tide to our favour.

Covid-19 blockages and lock downs proved that ultimate possibility of the jobs would lie in the digital future because one is able to manipulate work from a distance without physically present as has been proved successful by the digital nomads of 21st century.

Similarly, one must be aware that almost every company is turning its working on digital platforms and so only the ones who are capable of working on these platform are being hired.

Besides, the need of human hands for work is decreasing and as a result the menial jobs are decreasing, and the need of human hands is diminishing rapidly.

Moreover, the daily use machines are also turning automatic and can be operated by a robot even.

Therefore, the only way forward is to train the youth for the digital future rather than giving traditional degrees which would be very soon redundant.

The power echelons of the society have been crying for the war efforts to employ digitalization of all around but so far only slogans are there.

The concrete readiness for the 21st century life at a competitive edge is beyond visibility while India, our neighbour, is rapidly capturing the same market successfully because they have understood the future.

In future jobs will be available for the ones who would be able to drive the digitally controlled machines or would be able to produce programs and applications to run these machines.

Even the traditional farming and agriculture is being occupied by the digital machines which would make the traditional farming redundant.

The digital involvement in the agricultural sector is the need of the hour because the population of the world is increasing and the sources are depleting and so one needs to use and tap these sources diligently and efficiently.

The careful and planned employment of these sources can make things happen for the benefit of the humanity.

We would be required to develop an efficient system to research, digitalization and deployment and production for the solution of future problem.

This act of the people at the helm of affairs can launch millions of jobs related to establishing, controlling and production in the agricultural sector.

Pakistan has the biggest ratio of youths and old people where the youth dominate and all these people deserve a fair training and development of skills to cope with the upcoming harsh and hard competition in the world.

The universities and educational as well as training centres must also revamp their syllabi as well as teaching methodologies to train this huge population of the country.

At present the traditional courses are being taught and traditional degrees are being awarded which make the graduates of 21st century redundant in the job market.

The time has come that our intelligentsia should take heed and join hands with the academia to launch course and degrees more in the universities which may equip our youths with necessary tools to fight their way in the world.

If it is not done timely, Pakistan very soon would lose its race with the highly advanced technological societies which are equipping their youths with the digital tools that would be much useful in the next coming world.

On the one hand, such trainings must be offered to the youth and on the other hand Pakistanis must endeavour to claim their due share internationally in the marketing and businesses of the digital market.

Right now our share in the digital market is very low which needs to be enhanced each year.

This would result not only in the bulging of foreign revenue stores but also would provide a large number of varieties of jobs to help control unemployment.

But this is possible only if our universities and training institutes are ready to welcome the change.

This is not possible until our leadership shows a strong willpower and takes necessary action to improve the situation.

This is the beginning of the 21st century which is witnessing the ushering of the digitalization around the globe and so is the ripe time for us to take care of the future of our youth and take a paradigm shift in every walk of life to secure future of Pakistan.

—The writer is a Professor of English at Emerson University, Multan, and has a vast international exposure.