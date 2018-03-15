Digital dependence

Computers play a very important role in the life of all particularly the students. There is no doubt that computers are a very helpful tool, but it is also not good for students to be totally dependent on computers. Sometimes students have to use their own mind as well. Unfortunately, most seem to be wasting their precious time on mobile phones and laptops. It is better for students to spend their precious time studying and reading books.

Excessive use of computers is harmful for eyes and weakens thinking power. Yet students use the computer for even the most basic tasks. This is a practice that needs to be discouraged.

SAIMA BATOOL

Mandi Bahauddin

