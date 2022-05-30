Digital census requires computer literate trainers, enumerators

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) hosted on Monday a sensitization workshop on 7th Digital Population and Housing Census, 2022, in Peshawar to build confidence of Chief Secretaries, relevant secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of KPK on tools, techniques for smooth execution of the upcoming census.

Chief Secretary, KPK was chief guest on the occasion. The workshop was attended by Secretary Local Government, Special Secretary Elementary Education, Add Secretary Establishment department, Additional Secretary Home, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners and Commissioner from the province, according to a press release received here.

Chief Statistician PBS, Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, elaborated importance of census with the role of provinces in its success. He appraised the participants that the provinces are important stake holders having key role of planning, training, implementation, and monitoring in the census, whereas, PBS will coordinate and facilitate for smooth and transparent conduct of census. Member (Support Services/ Resource Management) PBS, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal gave a detailed presentation on forthcoming census, especially in terms of digital conduct of census.