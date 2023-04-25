Digital Census date extended to April 30 for Karachi, Hyderabad

The digital census has been extended until April 30th for Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, government reported on Tuesday. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has extended the fieldwork of the digital census for the third time. Earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) extended the census date till April 15 on the recommendation of the provincial governments.

As of now, a total of 23 crores and 53 lakh 88 thousand individuals have been counted, it asserted. The Bureau of Statistics spokesperson shared that there was a 5-day break in the field operation due to Eid-ul-Fitr, which caused the census work to be stopped from April 21 to 25.

The census verification process in some districts will also continue till April 30. The spokesperson added. In Punjab, the verification process will continue till April 30 in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Attock, and Chakwal. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the verification process will continue till April 30 in Peshawar, DI Khan, Abbottabad, and Tank.