Digital census begins today

The next general elections would be held in constituencies based on the new digital census, which would begin across the country on Wednesday (today, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics spokesperson said on Monday.

Addressing a news conference, Sarwar Gondal said that a digital portal was launched on Feb 20, where the people could submit their data, adding that so far, 4.3 million people had registered themselves.

“The self-enumeration phase started from Feb 20 and the field operation of the census will start across the country from March 1,” Gondal told reporters. “This process will be completed by April 1 and the data will be released by April 30.”

The digital census is being carried out by the PBS. It has the support of the National Technology Council, National Database and Registration Authority, provincial governments as well as the armed forces.

Gondal said that 121,000 field enumerators had been trained and deployed for field operation, adding that each enumerator would be accompanied by a police officer and supported by the armed forces.

“For the census, 495 Census Support Centres have been set up across the country, while 126,000 electronic devices will be used in the process. NADRA will provide assistance in case of malfunctions in the software or the electronic devices,” the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the work on the census started some time ago.