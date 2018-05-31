Digital archives of Zamindar

Those who are interested in the struggle for creation of Pakistan under inspiring leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the leaders who made major and minor contributions from political and other platforms to turn concept presented by great thinker and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be familiar with the names of historically important old Urdu newspaper Zamindar and its fiery and outspoken editor Maulana Zafar Ali Khan.

Punjab University preserves old files of Zamindar and its College of Information Technology has taken a commendable step forward by launching the digital archives of the old newspaper of the first half of the 20th century. These archives, for all those interested, are available at zamindar.pucit.edu.pk to open it to go through its historically quite important pages.

According to PUCIT Principal Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, that the PUCIT had launched its Digial Archives Project in 2013 initially with the idea to digitize a few historically important files and issues of Zamindar. He said that the college undertook the task of digitizing editions of this historical newspaper which are available with the Punjab University, currently its digital editions are available from October 1921 to April 1926 with the exception of those which were even missing in the university archives also.

He said that the PUCIT has also digitized the paper editions of another old daily Inqilab and intends to this project so far missing editions of Zamindar and Inqilab as well add to the library the digital versions of the prominent English newspaper Civil and Military Gazette which was among others edited by Rudyard Kipling and whose plaque was there on its building on the Mall where now Panorama Shopping Centre exists as the old building has been demolished.

It is also appreciable to hear from him that the college also plans to work with the Punjab Public Library, oldest and largest in the provincial metropolis, to digitise and preserve the paper archives of the various other newspapers of historically importance which had since ceased publications for decades together and make these e-papers available to the researchers as well as members of general public who may be interested in scanning though the old newspapers which were quite prominent and popular during their times.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maulana Sirajuddin Ahmed, the father of Baba-e-Sahafat Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, had launched Zamindar as a weekly magazine from Lahore way back in January 1903. Initially, it was intended to discuss the issues of the farmers and landowners. Maulana Sirajuddin Ahmed moved the weekly magazine from Lahore to Karamabad after couple of months of its publication in June 1903. After the death of his father in 1909, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan resumed publication of of the newspaper again from Lahore on May 1,1911. Zamindar eventually became a daily Urdu newspaper of immense historical importance due to fiery writings prose and poetry of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan to Muslims of undivided India particularly for its publication of anti- British rulers and pro-Muslims news and editorial despite being closed down number of times. Maulana Zafar Ali Khan died on November 27, 1956 and his son Akhtar Ali Khan continued its publication .After he was imprisoned and sentenced to 14 years in jail, Zamindar ceased publication forever.

Plaque of Zamindar was seen at a double storey building on road from Railway Station to Laxmi Chowk for many years afterwards and then it also disappeared into the annals of history.

Talk on Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Dean of Sheikh Ahmad Hassan College of Law at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Dr Martin Lau delivered a special talk on “MA Jinnah and the Missing Case of Pakistan Constiution” which was organized by the Information Technology University ‘s Centre for Governance and Policy couple of days back.

On the occasion, Dr Martin Lau shared his research outcomes regarding the legal developments in the early decade and said in the early days of Independence, Pakistan lagged behind India in terms of Constitutional development being a newly-born country on the map of the world, M.A. Jinnah wanted democracy, unity and social justice in newly-established Pakistan as in the understanding og Jinah , there was something progressive in Islam as compared to Hinduism, in 1943 Muslim League had started using the term “Hindu Raj” and Jinnah feared that an independent India under the domination of Hindus will turn the Muslims into a perpetual minority, therefore, he focused on the separate homeland for the Muslims of the majority areas of Hindustan, had there been an opportunity for Jinnah to live more, the unanswered questions to the Constitution would have been settled, Jinnah was of the view that sovereign States should be named Hindustan and Pakistan but to his utter surprise Hindustan was named India by the colonial rulers despite his reservations.

The talk was followed by a question-answer session. Dr Martin Wilhelm Lau is regarded as a household name in the field of South Asia, after completing his undergraduate studies in South Asian History from the University of Heidelberg, Germany, he had joined LUMS.

Recommendations for Nursing

The Punjab Public Health Agency (PPHA) arranged policy roundtable on “Finalization of Policy Recommendations for Nursing and Midwifery in Punjab” which was the third dialogue under the Health Policy Roundtable Series.. The Policy Roundtable . The Policy Roundtable was framed around the WHO Global Health Strategy 2030.

The discussions highlighted existing challenges and the required policy interventions for strengthening the Nursing and Midwifery profession in the country.

Punjab with an estimated population of 110 million faces a critical shortage of qualified and skilled health workers. Presently, Punjab has 14 Nursing Colleges , 55 Nursing Schools, 12 Public Health Nursing Schools, 3 Midwifery Schools and 19 community midwife training schools which are producing 5125 nursing and lady health visitors in the province annually.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Punjab Public Health Agency Dr Shabnum Sarfraz said that policy recommendations suggested by the participants will guide in the development of Punjab HRH Strategic Framework that will define priority actions areas related to nursing education and their engagement in service delivery. PPHA has been established by the provincial government to serve as the main source of technical and scientific expertise on public health matters.

Exhibition artworks at NCA

An exhibition of art works titled “Drone Vision :Warfare, Surveillance and Protesr” by three artists was held at the Zahoorul Akhlaq Gallery of the premier art institution National College of Arts (NCA).