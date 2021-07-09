Digital App’ to help secure govt employees data: CEO NITB

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (IT & Telecom) would soon launch a digital messaging app called ‘Beep Pakistan’ in an aim to counter cyber attacks and secure official data.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah told in an interview with private news channel that ‘Beep Pakistan’ digital app would help all federal government employees for their secure photos and other work content captured on their personal devices.

“The idea behind this project is to have secure communications for government employees”, he mentioned.

He said government employees are increasingly using their mobile device for both work and personal tasks, especially as many employees now work from home, and this creates a huge security risk.

‘Beep Pakistan’, a digital platform would be developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) soon, he added.

He further explained that this application have a wide range of features including messaging, audio calling, and video conferencing which would facilitate our government officials and hopefully it would be make mandatory for their official use.

Beep Pakistan is a unified simple communication platform for safer and efficient official communication, he added.

All the relevant data will be fully stored and protected which will not only make it easier to control but will also reduce reliance on third-party companies such as WhatsApp, he added.