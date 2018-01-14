Digging for gold..!

WE are the world’s best diggers and it is time we start promoting this sport internationally. Huge groups of sports people leave our shores every year for some foreign event or other and come back empty handed. If we can somehow convince the rest of the world to include digging as a field event, we can be sure of success every year.

What a nation of diggers we are. Just look around you. A road is tarred and paved and ready for traffic, but before the break of dawn and before the first car has tested the smoothness of the newly laid out tar, the gang of diggers arrive, and without even a look of regret they start breaking the road.

With axe and shovel and all the other cunning equipment that has been so cleverly designed to destroy, they destroy. Lately, not satisfied with pick and shovel, new sophisticated machines have been brought down to dig and dig and dig.

I have watched with amazement as a road, which for months has been dug and then clumsily covered, starts being dug by another group the very next day! There is no doubt whatsoever in my mind that digging has become a national habit and past time and a sport for which we should receive international recognition.

Professional diggers and all of them are, can dig a sewage line, and in the process hit electric cable and waterline, telephones line and even open new flooding underground springs. A good digger, with just a shovel or pick axe, can turn a well lit night into an area of darkness, can turn noisy telephone instruments into silent decorative show pieces, by just using his digging tool well.

Ah, what potential! A gold medal year after year for digging. And if you have been watching the news, you will be glad to know that we are getting closer to the sports field. Every time a cricket pitch is dug up by what we term as miscreants, we are actually showing the world a new sport. Have you even realized that?

Digging is without doubt a national hobby. What other reason is there for so much controversy as to whether a temple or mosque should stand on a particular site, other than too much digging into the past? Ah! We dig and dig and dig and one day we will come back winners from the Olympics with a gold for being the best digging nation in the world..!

