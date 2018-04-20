DIG visits PHP Lines

DIG Punjab Highway Patrol Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited under-construction site of PHP Provincial Police Lines, Jia Bagga here on Thursday.

He was accompanied by DSP/PHP Buildings Naveeda Hameed and DSP/PHP Lahore Tahir Iqbal Warraich.

Representatives of Building Department SDO Miss Saba Rana, Sub-Engineer Fazal Mahmood and contractor Zahoor Ahmad briefed the DIG/PHP about construction work of PHP Police Lines. DIG appreciated their pace of work. He especially appreciated the efforts of DSP/Buildings Naveeda Hameed for her good monitoring of the construction work.

DIG also planted a plant under tree plantation campaign at patrolling post Jia bagga.—APP

