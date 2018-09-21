DIG Traffic visits route of main procession

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Police Karachi Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir Thursday visited the route of main procession of Muharram 9, from Nishter Park to Kharadar here.

The DIG Traffic Karachi reviewed the deployment of traffic police personnel on the route of the procession, said a spokesman for Traffic Police Karachi.

The DIG Traffic Karachi was also briefed about the deployment of the Traffic police on the route of main procession and alternate routes made for smooth flow of traffic—APP

