DIG South shows strong resolve to curb street crime

Karachi

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police South Karachi Division Azad Khan has said that to curb street crime is top most priority of Police in Karachi. He was talking to a meeting held here at Korangi Association of Trade &Industry (KATI). He told that to revamp force response 15 service has been uplifted on technologically and 100 mobile vans have been designated for rapid response with this signal task. President of KATI Tariq Malik, Vice President Junaid Naqi, Head of KATI’s Standing committee on Law & Order Nadeem Khan, CEO- Chairman KITE DMC and Chief CPLC Korangi and Malir Zubair Chhaya, Masood Naqi and others also expressed their views on this occasion.

DIG South said that technology is most effective tool against criminal activities, and Sindh police is now focusing on this keenly. He said that on IGP direction all recruitments were made on merit in Sindh Police, this will certainly improve the performance of the force. He told that police lacked rapid response, to overcome this issue now the response system is going through a transformation process and many positive and effective changes are underway.

President KATI Tariq Malik welcomed the DIG and paid tribute to Sindh police for the efforts of peace restoration in Karachi. Head of KATI’s Standing Committee on law & order Nadeem Khan suggested some measure to improve patrolling and traffic control. Zubair Chhaya said that performance of police in South division is extraordinary. Masood Naqi said that young officers should follow the footsteps of seniors who devotedly performed their duty. Syed Farukh Mazhar, Ehtesham Uddin, SSP South Javed Akbar Riaz and other officers of the South division also accompanied DIG on this visit.