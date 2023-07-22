LAHORE – Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lahore Shariq Jamal has been found dead at a flat in the city’s DHA area in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police on receiving information, immediately reached the site and shifted the body to National Hospital DHA, and later on it was moved to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s wife however, the cause of the death is still not clear. Police have detained ten individuals, including a woman named Quratulain and a man identified as Adeel.

The sudden incident of demise has raised concerns, leading the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the case.

The deceased police officer, was the resident of phase-4, which falls under the jurisdiction of Defence-A police station, while the flat where the incident took place was within the jurisdiction of Nishtar police station.

As per the initial police report, no family members were present at his residence at the time of his death. It was revealed that he had sent his two house servants out before his death. Upon their return, the servants found him dead in his bedroom and quickly alerted the police.

Law enforcement officials have collected fingerprints and other evidence from the crime scene. But, the real cause of death will be ascertained through an autopsy report.

He had previously served as DIG Investigation Lahore including DIG Traffic and DIG Railways.

However, he was currently serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and had recently completed a departmental course.