DIG orders stern action against kite flyers

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Rai Babar Saeed has asked all the divisional SPs to ensure the ban on kite flying in their respective areas at any cost.

He directed all the officers to take stern action against kite flyers, sellers and factories. Rai Babar Saeed said that parents should have to play vital role to discourage their children from this game to save precious lives. Parents can also be subjected to any legal punishment for not stopping their children from kite flying. ‘We can‘t allow anybody to play this harmful play’, he added.

Lahore Police have arrested 670 accused in 646 cases during this year. City Division 158, Cantt Division 203, Civil Lines Division 47, Sadar Division 94, Iqbal Town 62 and Modal Town Division 106 accused arrested. Police recovered 11617 kites, 340 pellets, 462 merchandise, 170 strings from kite makers and flyers.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said that we have also extended cooperation with district administration for crackdown on kite making factories without any discrimination. So many young boys have lost their lives in this dangerous play kite flying. Divisional SPs to make special monitoring teams to ensure the ban of kite flying.

He further said that SPs will send daily report to this office regarding crackdown against kite flying.