DIG orders beefing up security

Staff Reporter

DIG Operations Lahore Shehzad Akbar on Sunday ordered for putting security on high alert in the provincial metropolis to maintain law and order.

He issued directions to all divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of people.

He also directed officials to properly check all vehicles at entry and exit points of the city. The DIG said that the police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order situation in the city.

All divisional SPs have been directed to brief policemen about sensitivity of the duty and security threats, he added.

The Dolphin force and Police Response Unit (PRU) personnel have also been directed to conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares.

