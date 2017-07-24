DIG Operations claims 30pc cut in crime rate

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf has claimed that crime rate has been reduced by 30 per cent in the last two years due to induction of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit. Talking to APP here Sunday, he said that the situation would improve further with recruitment of more personnel in these forces. Dr Haider said the police were bringing into use information technology for investigation on scientific methods to fight crime and criminals effectively. “IT-based policing can help maintain law and order in a better way,” he added.

He said that the police have divided the IT-based initiatives into three components i.e. police operations, police administration and public dealing/service.

Under the police operations, seven Operation Rooms have been established to monitor law and order situation, trackers have been installed in patrolling vehicles and equipment provided for geo-tagging of crime scenes and vulnerable establishments.

Dr Haider said that beat system has been introduced by creating 277 beats in the jurisdiction of all police stations to distribute workload among police officials.

The police have established two new forces i.e. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU). The government has allocated one billion rupees for Dolphin Squad and PRU, under which 2,000 and 2,500 vacancies were being created, respectively, he said. The formation of these forces would be instrumental in curbing the street crime and incidents of dacoity.

“We have also introduced Anti-Riot Police Response Unit that has dealt professionally with a number of protests, and processions in the city,” he added.

As far as IT system on administrative side of the police is concerned, the DIG Operations said that it included bio-metric attendance system for police officials, Human Resource Management System and other IT-based initiatives which ensure paperless environment in the department.

The Lahore police had also established Front Desks, Zahid Gondal Shaheed Service Centre as well as launched SMS-8330 complaint service to facilitate people in case of emergency.

Dr Haider said that Model police stations have also been established at Defence A and Kahna area, while 15 police stations were being renovated and reconstructed in Lahore district at a cost of Rs 50 million.

Elaborating the department’s welfare initiatives for its employees, Dr Haider said that a grant of Rs 400 million had been approved for construction of 200 flats, which would be handed over to policemen of Grade 01 to 14 through a transparent process and on merit.

The DIG said that a state-of-the-art hospital was also being constructed at District Police Lines Lahore and 80 per cent of its construction work had been completed. The hospital would serve the policemen and their families/ dependents.

He said: “We have also made agreements with a number of private schools regarding fee concession for children of police officials. The initiative is benefiting hundreds of police officials posted to Lahore district.”

The department, he said, had also been organising ‘Sasta Bazaar’ in various residential localities of the police from time to time. The policemen’s families get daily-use items and edibles on concessional rates.—APP

