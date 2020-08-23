DIG for new demarcations of police stations

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

DIG Hazara Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman has asked all the 8 DPO’s in Hazara Range to submit details for the de-limitations of all the Police Stations and up-gradation of police posts to full-fledged police station up to 15th September 2020.

As being the hilly areas of Hazara Division, currently, the jurisdictions of the police stations in different areas fall in far-flung areas and people had to travel long to reach the concerned police stations and in most of the cases, police do not have the access to the areas as they fall out of their range and need re-location of police posts for easy and quick justice to the complainants and to control the law and order situation says DIG.

He further added that in case of any emergency, police fails to reach the site of incident well in time matters are delayed from all respects, as valuable witnesses from the site of occurrence is either wasted or lost and onward the police have to travel long to arrest the culprits due to out of reach areas which in the new delimitations will be sorted out and peoples had quick access to the police.

DIG further said that police posts are also established in different localities which need upgradations in the best interest of the3 general public and strength to be increased with more powers to the local police stations.