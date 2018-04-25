Deputy Inspector General (East Zone), Zulfiqar Ali Larik Tuesday assured to curb street crimes in Korangi industrial area by launching a multi-dimensional strategy very soon.
Speaking at a meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, here at the association’s secretariat,
DIG said a comprehensive strategy would be carved out to control law and order situation in the industrial area, according to a KATI statement here
The senior police officer said successful comeback of international cricket in the city .—.APP
DIG East assures to make Korgangi industrial area crime free
Deputy Inspector General (East Zone), Zulfiqar Ali Larik Tuesday assured to curb street crimes in Korangi industrial area by launching a multi-dimensional strategy very soon.