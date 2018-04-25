DIG East assures to make Korgangi industrial area crime free

Deputy Inspector General (East Zone), Zulfiqar Ali Larik Tuesday assured to curb street crimes in Korangi industrial area by launching a multi-dimensional strategy very soon.
Speaking at a meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, here at the association’s secretariat,
DIG said a comprehensive strategy would be carved out to control law and order situation in the industrial area, according to a KATI statement here
The senior police officer said successful comeback of international cricket in the city .—.APP

