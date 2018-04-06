DIG East assures to curb street crimes in KIA

Staff Reporter

DIG South Zone Karachi, Zulfiqar Ali Larik has assured to curb street crimes in the vicinity of Korangi Industrial Area (KIA), While he was addressing a meeting at Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) . The DIG said that a comprehensive strategy would be draft to control law and order situation in the industrial area.

Prior to this President KATI Tariq Malik welcomed the DIG East at KATI. Senior Vice President KATI, Salman Aslam, Vice President Junaid Naqi, Chairman and CEO KITE DMC Zubair Chhaya Head of KATI’s Standing committee on law & order Nadeem Khan and others also expressed their views.

Tariq Malik said that international sports events, PSL and T20 series, held peacefully in Karachi just because of tremendous efforts of Police and Law enforcement agencies. Tariq Malik said that these events have uplifted the image of Karachi and Pakistan internationally. Nadeem Khan briefed the DIG about law & order situation of KIA.

He said that there is need to increase the number of police personals in the area to make more effective patrolling and vigilance activities. Zubair Chhaya showed satisfaction that extortion incidents become negligible in Korangi and the city as well.

He urged to resolve land grabbing issue in Mehran Town area. SVP KATI Salman Aslam uploaded the efforts of the East zone police force.

The DIG east zone Zulfiqar Ali Larik said that successful comeback of international cricket in the city proved that Karachi becomes normal and peaceful. He assured the gathering of industrialists belongs to KIA, a multipronged strategy will be launched to curb street crimes in the locality of KIA. SSP Korangi Zulfiqar Ali Mehar, SSP Malir Adeel Hussain Chandio and other senior officers of East zone also accompanied the DIG on his visit to KATI.