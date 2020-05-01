DIG asks police to watch SOPs at mosques

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed paid surprise visits to different mosques of the city on first Jumma of Ramazan to review the implementation process of 20 points directions of government during prayers as well as security arrangements made by Lahore Police.

Rai Babar Saeed inspected Jamia Masjid Ghousia, Main Market, Jamia Masjid Sarkaar-e-Madina, Centre Point, Jamia Masjid Ittefaq, Model Town, Jamia Masjid, A block, Jamia Masjid Taqwah, K block Model Town, Jamia Masjid, Barkat Market, Jamia Masjid, Main Bazaar, Icchra, Jamia Masjid Tajjali-e-Kabaa and other mosques.

SPs, DSPs, SHOs and other police officers accompanied him. The DIG directed the officers and officials to ensure foolproof security of the citizens as well as strict compliance of the 20-points based government directions regarding following precautionary measures including social distance and use of masks and sanitizers.

Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police have provided foolproof security to the masajids, Imam Bargahs and other religious places during the Ramazan and ensuring safety of the citizens from coronavirus during prayers in wake of spread of Covid-19.

While giving details, DIG Rai Babar Saeed said that as many as 3 thousand police officers and officials have been deputed for security duty of masajid in the month of Ramadan. Accordingly, there are 218 mosques of category-A, 775 of category-B whereas 4064 mosques fall in ‘C’ category.

As many as 277 special enforcement teams have been constituted by Lahore Police to ensure implementation on 20-points directions of government during prayer hours in the mosques.

Lahore Police, in coordination with District Government, Masajid and Imam Bargah Committees and their administration has ensured complete implementation on 20-points agenda/directions of Government to follow SOPs of social distance and precautionary measures for the citizens in the mosques during prayer time.

