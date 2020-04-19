DIG asks police to get hard on violaters of Section 144

In compliance with the directions of the Punjab government to extend the partial lockdown in the City, the police continued to ensure safety measures including strict implementation on Section 144 to contain the unnecessary movement of the public in the city during the partial lockdown in wake of impending coronavirus.

Lahore Police Operations Wing has set up special pickets in different areas of the City to contain people from unnecessary movement.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed informed that as many as 2052 FIRs have been registered against persons involved in violations of Section 144.

More than 1 lac 67 thousands 480 citizens have been checked at these pickets till now since the lockdown whereas more than 1 lac 56 thousands 940 persons have been asked to contain their unnecessary movement and go back to their homes. More than 4220 citizens involved were release afterwards taking warranty bonds as not to move again unnecessarily.

As many as 146270 vehicles including 82652 motorcycles, 29505 cars, 22231 rickshaws, 4084 taxis and 7798 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicles owners were issued warnings for unnecessary movement in the city.

DIG Rai Babar Saeed said that the police have provided foolproof security to the persons quarantined at different places and special teams comprising police officers and jawans have been constituted, well equipped with safety measures and kits including masks, gloves, sanitizers for this purpose. He has appealed to the people to cooperate with police and other law-enforcement agencies, refrain from any unnecessary movement in the city.