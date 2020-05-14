DIG asks police to be careful during last Ashra

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed has said that Lahore Police is highly alert and ready to protect lives of the citizen and maintain law & order in the city.

Rai Babar Saeed said the government has imposed ban on processions in last Ashra of this Ramazan as well as Youm-e-Ali (RA) throughout the province of Punjab. Holding of Majalis at Imam Bargahs or at residences are however allowed subject to fulfillment of the SOPS.