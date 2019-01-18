Difficult to regulate cryptocurrencies: Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

Economist Jomo Kwame Sundaram raised doubts and difficulties on regulating digital currencies as valuation is highly dependent on perception on the financial asset.

“Bitcoin is not easy to regulate because of the very nature of it,” he said, fearing the public has a ‘very superficial’ understanding of digital currencies.

“Everybody talks about how blockchain technology allows you so much transparency, but what is transparency specifically?

“It is about confidence. If you have confidence in something, the price goes up. Once you have doubts, the price goes down. There are no fundamentals involved,” Jomo said.

He was speaking with reporters at the sidelines of International Conference on Globalisation: Contents and Discontents organised by the World Bank here on Tuesday.

“There are a lot of myths on cryptocurrencies and about block chain technology. People have very superficial understanding, it is not helpful,” he said.

“Having superficial comments on it is not very useful. That’s why it is important to get a deeper understanding and more public awareness programmes,” Jomo added.

World Bank lead economist for macroeconomics, trade and investment Richard Record expressed the need for regulatory bodies to tread carefully.

Record said disruptive technologies provides opportunities to developing countries, including Malaysia, but it come with risk as well.

“So it is important that regulatory bodies are careful and prudent introducing new guidelines in the financial markets where the risks are still unknown,” Record said.

“The challenge now is the formal inclusion of digital currencies into the existing financial services market. Digital currencies is a very new area for everyone, including the World Bank.

We are still studying and trying to understand what is the best approach for it,” he added.—Agencies

