Difficult times call for difficult steps: Asad

PTI presents mini budget

Increases taxes on high earners, Regulatory Duty enhanced on luxury items; Relief extended to EOBI pensioners, lower income groups

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Government Tuesday presented supplementary budgetary proposals for the current financial year aimed at generating additional revenue of 183 billion rupees.

Presenting amendments to the Finance Act 2018 in the National Assembly, Minister for Finance Asad Omar said the new proposals are based on the philosophy of putting no additional burden on the poor and provide relief for export oriented industries.

Explaining the plan, the Minister said 92 billion rupees would be collected through use of modern technology to detect tax evasion.

Measures proposed for collection of 91 billion rupees include increase in tax on banking transactions other than cash from the existing 0.4 to 0.6 percent, increased tax on tobacco, doubling of Federal Excise Duty on vehicles of 1800 CC and above and increase of taxes on some luxury items and pricey mobile phone sets.

Asad Omar said there would be no reduction in the exemption limit for income tax.

Similarly, existing tax rate on income slab between 1.2 to 2.4 million rupees would also be retained. However, income tax rate for higher income slabs would be 25 percent and 29 percent. “The final decision we have taken is that we will maintain the Rs1,200,000 limit on tax exemption. We are also maintaining the tax rate for those earning between 100,000-200,000 rupees. For all categories above that, we are increasing the tax rate that was applicable in May, but it will remain lower than what it was last year.”

Asad Omar said the Government has decided to withdraw tax exemption for Prime Minister, Ministers and Governors in respect of accommodation, conveyance and sumptuary allowance.

“The previous government overestimated revenues by 350 billion rupees and understated expenditures by 250 billion rupees. In total, there is an 890 billion rupees difference in the projected and budgeted figures for the deficit which we have to arrest.” “These are difficult times, and they call for difficult measures,” the finance minister added.

“We need to make sure the burden of our economic measures fall on those who can bear it. The poor are already resource-stressed, and we cannot burden them further.”

“Sure, we can seek bailouts but that is not the solution. We can only grow when our economy grows, our industries and our people grow,” Umar stressed.

The Finance Minister also announced some relief measures for different segments of society.

According to Umar, 10,000 rupees would be the minimum pension for those under the EOBI programme. “There will be a ten per cent increase in pension immediately so some relief can be offered. We will increase this further in the next budget.”

Petroleum Development Levy worth 100 billion rupees as envisaged in the current budget has been withdrawn for the benefit of the people. Regulatory duty imposed by the previous government in the budget on 82 tariff lines has been abolished for raw material meant for export related industries.

This would involve relief of five billion rupee for the industry. It has been decided to launch Insaf Health Card scheme in the Federal Territory and formerly FATA on the pattern of KPK.

