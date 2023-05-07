Difficult time is over, best people running the country: Rana Tanvir

Federal Education Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain said on Saturday that the most difficult times of the country were over now, and the best people were running it at the moment.

He was addressing a ceremony held for distribution of wheelchairs among special students under the Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme, organised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) at the Punjab University here .

He urged the universities to improve their quality of education and making money should not be the purpose of their establishment. He said that the initiative of electric wheelchairs for physically challenged students was launched in 2018, and so far more than 600 such young people had received the chairs from the HEC.

He said that special persons were precious assets to society, and it was a responsibility of the government to provide opportunities to them to help them achieve their desired goals.

He said the incumbent government was trying to fulfill its responsibilities on this front as well.

The minister asked all departments including the educational institutions to build ramps in their buildings to facilitate the special citizens.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) launched such programmes for the youth whenever it got a chance to serve them. He said that the PML-N, during its tenure, gave away laptops to the youth besides scholarships for higher education to talented students.

Rana Tanvir said that it was a matter of pride for the PML-N that it always promoted merit, good governance and initiated welfare projects for masses. He said that during its previous tenure, loadshedding was one of the major issues of the nation, and the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the incumbent premier Shehbaz Sharif resolved the issue of loadshedding on war-footing basis.