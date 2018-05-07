Differently-abled children angles on this land: Murad

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Almighty Allah has bestowed special qualities and talent among the differently-abled children and what we have to do for them is to train them properly and affectionately. “They need our love and special care.”

This he said while speaking at Zianab Rehabilitation Center (ZRC) for Special Children at Jamshed Road which he visited this morning.

He said that he has taken up special measures for the education of differently-abled children. “I have visited most of the schools and institutions working for rehabilitation of differently-abled children and I believe the people involved in this [rehabilitation] work are great,” he said.

The chief minister said that education of differently-abled children in quite expensive in the private sector but some philanthropists have started serving in this sector. “This is your greatness that you are running this institution [ZRC] free of cost,” he addressed to Haji Masood Parekh and others who are the founders of ZRC and operating it free of cost .

He met with special Olympian Arish Ahmed who assailed in Special Olympian Games held in Brunei. He congratulated and hugged Arish for becoming special Olympian and said he [Arish] has shone the name of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh. Arish showed all the gold medals he had won to the chief minister. The chief minister encouraged him and other children being rehabilitated at ZRC.

Mr Muard Ali Shah visited different classes and spent some time with the children and kept asking them questions and listening to them. “I have enjoyed your company, you are our angels and I love you,” he spoke with the special toddlers.

Orignally published by INP