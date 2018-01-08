Different colour uniforms for LGH employees

City Reporter

Under the directions of the Punjab government, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has introduced different coloured uniforms for 1,300 employees up to grade-4 including ward boy, office staff, ward aya, security guard and sweepers, who would be bound to wear their uniform during duty hours.

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghais-un-Nabi Tayyab, said that the step would help maintain discipline and it would also improve the standard of services for the patients.

According to details, all ward boys would wear cream off-white shalwar kameez with black waist coat, black sweater, black joggers and black socks. The office staff would wear white shalwar kameez with black waist coat and black shoes and socks.

The ward aya would wear cream colour shalwar kameez, cream colour dupatta, black sweater and black joggers and black socks. All security guards would wear sky blue colour shirt, navy blue pants navy blue sweater, and navy blue cap with hospital monogram.

All sweepers would wear navy blue colour shalwar kameez, yellow jacket, black sweater, black shoes and black socks.

All these uniforms would be provided by the LGH and notification had also been issued in this regard.

Principal PGMI Prof Ghias termed it a good step towards making the hospital environment more friendly and congenial for the patients.