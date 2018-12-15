Different colors of Pakistani culture celebrated

The department of Pakistan Studies, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur arranged a mega event to celebrate different colors of Pakistani culture at Student Service Centre on Friday.

The event was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr Parveen Shah, who congratulating to the students for decorating their stalls with cultural items, she said the participants that Pakistan is the country with rich cultural diversity.

From Kashmir to Kacho, every part of Pakistan possess strong cultural heritage and beautiful amalgamation of these diverse cultures give birth to unique Pakistan culture.

It is mention over here that the cultural stalls representing the multiple colors of Pakistani culture, the students staged tableaus, dance competitions and folk music contest to promote cultural harmony and to create cultural awareness. The students of M.A (Previous and Final) clad in different cultural attires attracted a lot number of participants.—APP

