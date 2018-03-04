Differences to be resolved soon: Farooq

Senate election was auction where bids were made

Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar has said there are differences within the different factions of MQM-P on the running of party affairs, but they will soon be resolved.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, the MQM-P leader told reporters that all the splinter groups of the party are still in contact with each other despite political differences.

“We have decided not to disappoint our collective vote bank in the Senate elections. Differences with the Bahadurabad group still exist, but we will soon resolve them,” he was quoted as saying.

He also said that despite speculation, MQM-P will emerge even stronger in the upcoming general elections.

Farooq Sattar was of the opinion that there needed to be a difference between a legitimate and illegitimate party chief. “There are disagreements over the running of party affairs and the Rabbita Committee. We will meet the Bahadurabad group in this regard on March 5 again. The talks are held in a very pleasant atmosphere, and the problems will be eliminated soon,” Sattar added.

Farooq Sattar also said that the Senate elections were a test for the lawmakers from Sindh, as well as all over Pakistan.

“The country is reeling from the politics of feudal landlords and industrialists. Money is being thrown around to buy Senate elections, but MQM-P leaders will stand up against this malpractice,” he remarked.

Farooq Sattar also levelled staggering allegations against the Pakistan People’s Party, accusing the latter of indulging in horse-trading and of trying to turn MQM-P lawmakers over to their side. The senior MQM-P leader said it was the PPP’s hobby to indulge in horse-trading for their own benefit.

On the other hand, Sattar said “everyone can see the role MQM has played in the province in the past 35 years”, adding that his own specific role and services were there to see and assess. “Nasir Shah (of PPP) is here and his leader is present as well. All the feudals should come and speak about how much money they have made, how much they have stolen, and how much taxes they have paid, and how much property they have accumulated. They should take an oath and appear before the camera,” the MQM-P leader demanded.

“Me, every MNA, MPA, and senator from our party are willing to appear before the camera. Those about to be appointed senators should also testify,” Sattar said.

Sattar said that before the country goes for the national election this year, a system for accountability should be put in place, even within political parties, in order to stop horse-trading and the buying and selling of political loyalties.