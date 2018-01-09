Differences with some judges, not Supreme Court: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that he has no differences with the Supreme Court but with certain judges who did not decide [his case] on merit.

He made the remarks while meeting a group of lawyers led by Naseer Bhutta in the presence of Maryam Nawaz, Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana and PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq.

“Judges welcomed every martial law. Whenever there was a military coup in the country, no one would know about it but this is not the case today,” said Nawaz.

The three-time prime minister demanded a trial for military dictators, in the same way that he was tried in the Supreme Court.

“We have to see what happened to people in 1971, when the country was broken up into two. They were the same people who worked day and night with Quaid-e-Azam to create Pakistan. Even today such games are being played,” said the former prime minister.

The PML-N chief claimed that he is not accused of even a single rupee worth of corruption, adding that he was held accountable from his college days. “And when nothing came up they made Iqama [foreign work permit] the reason of disqualification instead of Panama,” said Nawaz.

Nawaz lamented that PTI chief Imran Khan’s five-year record was deemed enough [during his disqualification case in the Supreme Court] while his record from his school days from 1962 was sought.

He added that he respects the courts and asks that they respect other institutions in return.

Earlier, while meeting party workers, Nawaz said that judges should speak through their judgments.

Nawaz assails Imran over marriage controversy after corruption hearing

The former premier, in his talk, also said that a campaign of revenge has been launched against him, adding that, “I will face every conspiracy”.

The PML-N chief also stated that the standard of justice should be the same for everyone.

“The country should benefit from the sacrifices that I have rendered,” he added.

The former prime minister also said that he believes in the supremacy of the Constitution.

Nawaz arrived at Punjab House earlier after attending the corruption hearing against him in the accountability court.

Orignally published by INP