Differences with some judges, not entire judiciary: Nawaz

Ready to face any movement

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Former Prime Minister and President of PML (N) Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that he has no differences with the Supreme Court but with certain judges.

Addressing a meeting at Punjab House, he said he will not back down in the face of adversity.“I don’t have any differences with the entire judiciary but with only a few judges,” he said.

“There are certain elements that don’t want me to remain as the president of the party,” Nawaz claimed. “Judges welcomed every martial law. Whenever there was a military coup in the country, no one would know about it but this is not the case today,” said Nawaz.

The three-time prime minister demanded a trial for military dictators, in the same way that he was tried in the Supreme Court. He added that he respects the courts and asks that they respect other institutions in return. He said that he vehemently believes in the rule of law, however, the same laws must apply to military dictators that apply on everyone else as well.

He added that former chief minister of Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri stepped down on the suggestion of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to avoid horse-trading in the province.

He added that the PM said that there was no point in saving the government in Balochistan if PML-N party members are not on the same page.

Hence, he said that the PM advised Zehri to resign in view of the political crisis in the province.

“We have reached a new low with Trump hurling insults at us. This is has never happened before and this is shameful for us as a nation,” the former PM said.

Four more witnesses recorded their statements before accountability court on Tuesday in three NAB References against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Sharif family.

Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir was hearing the NAB references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Sharif family and during the hearing, four witnesses recorded their statements before the court in the references.

As the proceedings began, the court began recording the statement of Sidra Mansoor, a senior official of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, in the Al Azizia reference.

After recording her statement, Mansoor was cross-examined by Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Harris. Mansoor also presented the record of Hussain Nawaz’s company Mehran Ramzan Textile Mills.

Later, the statements of Al Azizia reference witnesses Inland Revenue Commissioner Tasleem Khan, private bank official Mohammad Zubair and Uzair Rehan of NAB, recorded their statements.

Avenfield reference witness Umar Draz Gondal could not appear in court due to his ill health.

The hearing was then adjourned until January 16, when Gondal and two more prosecution witnesses — Mohammad Junejo and Afaq Ahmad — have been summoned to record their statements.

Earlier, Nawaz, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar reached the accountability court hearing corruption cases against them today.

Strict security arrangements were in place, with a large presence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supporters and senior government officials.

The three references have been filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

The cases pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and London’s Avenfield properties.

Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir is conducting the trial.

Talking to the media persons after leaving the courtroom, Nawaz criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan over his recent marriage controversy.

The PML-N chief expressed displeasure at Imran’s handling of the issue.

Answering a journalist’s question in court if he is ready to face a new movement against him from January 17, Nawaz said they have been facing such movements since the last four and a half years. “It has become the norm now to face such movements,” he added.

He was referring to Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri’s plan to launch a protest movement against the government from Jan 17 with regards to the Model Town Inquiry Report.

To-date, 18 hearings of the Avenfield case, 19 of the Flagship case and 22 of the Al Azizia case have been held.

This is Nawaz’s 12th, Maryam’s 14th and will be Safdar’s 16th appearance in the accountability court.

At the last hearing on January 2, three witnesses recorded their statements, while six more were summoned for today.

The NAB has in total filed three references against the Sharif family and another against the then-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the accountability court, in light of the Supreme Court’s orders in the Panama Papers case verdict of July 28.

The anti-graft body was given six weeks, from the date of the apex court’s order, to file the reference in an accountability court while the accountability court was granted six months to wrap up the proceedings.

The references against the Sharif family pertain to the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, their London properties, and over dozen offshore companies allegedly owned by the family.

Safdar was also directed to take the court’s permission before leaving the country from now on. The judge also provided a copy of the reference — spread over 53 volumes — to Maryam and Safdar.

NAB’s Rawalpindi branch prepared two references regarding the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, and the nearly dozen companies owned by the Sharif family.

Its Lahore branch prepared a reference on the Sharif family’s Avenfield apartments in London and another against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

If convicted, the accused may face up to 14 years imprisonment and lifelong disqualification from holding public office including the freezing of bank accounts and assets.