DIFC signs fintech agreement with Accenture

Dubai

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with professional services company Accenture, to develop Financial Technology (fintech).

Under the MoU, Fintech Hive at DIFC will collaborate with Accenture’s Fintech Innovation Labs in New York, London and Hong Kong, to share resources and knowledge on the latest research and trends in financial technology.

In line with DIFC’s Growth Strategy 2024 and Dubai Vision 2021, Fintech Hive at DIFC aims to fill a void in the market by giving financial companies access to state-of-the art technologies to support their digital transformation.

“What sets us apart is our ability to harness the assets to grow fintech locally that will ultimately create more jobs, attract investments and support the economy as a whole,” said Arif Amiri, chief executive officer of DIFC Authority.

The Fintech Innovation Labs are annual 12-week accelerator programmes that bring together early-stage financial technology companies and the world’s leading financial institutions. Globally, the Labs’ alumni companies have raised more than US$1.07 billion in venture financing after participating in the programmes.—Agencies